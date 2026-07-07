Hawaiʻi DOH warns consumers about recalled Pedigree wet dog food

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is urging pet owners to check their pantries after a recall was issued for two lots of Pedigree High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor wet dog food due to the potential presence of metal and plastic fragments.

The state Food and Drug branch said the affected product is sold in 13.2 ounces cans and carries lot codes 613C3KKCFC and 613C1KKCFC that are printed on the bottom.

The recall was initiated by Mars Petcare US Inc., which said the affected lots had been identified during its quality control and sent to a third-party vendor for destruction. But the company said in a press release that it “later discovered that the product appears to have been fraudulently diverted and sold through unauthorized channels in the United States.”

Because sales and distribution records are unavailable, it is impossible to determine whether they were sold in Hawaiʻi.

Health officials are advising pet owners who purchased Pedigree wet dog food to check the lot code and not feed it to their dogs. Metal or plastic in pet food can pose choking hazards and may cause injuries ranging from cuts to the mouth or digestive tract to intestinal blockages.

Pet owners whose dogs consumed the recalled food should consult a veterinarian if they have further concerns. Thus far, no pet illnesses or injuries related to the recalled dog food have been reported.

For further information, click here.

Pet owners who purchased the affected cans may contact Pedigree Consumer Care at 800-525-5273 to request a replacement from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

PEDIGREE Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor for dogs in the 13.2 oz can has been recalled. (Photo Credit: Mars Petcare US, Inc.)