Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 08, 2026

July 7, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:44 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 02:41 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:48 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 03:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium- to long-period south southwest (190-200 degrees) swell continues to generate moderate surf below advisory criteria along south facing shores. This swell energy will gradually lower through the remainder of the week. Expect small surf for south facing shores leading into this weekend, with mainly background energy. Another moderate, long-period south southwest swell (210-220 degrees) is expected to fill in Sunday, but due to the direction of the source, could be more inconsistent than the current swell. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week as fresh to strong trades hold. A small, moderate period west (280 degrees) swell is expected to arrive this weekend and linger into early next week. No significant swells are expected out of the north or northwest. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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