West Maui residency area funds available for FY 2027 

West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin. PC: Maui County Council

Grant funds totaling $100,000 have been made available for West Maui in the county’s fiscal year 2027 budget, which took effect Wednesday, Council Member Tamara Paltin announced.

Eligible applicants for the West Maui residency area funds include organizations seeking to “support local initiatives that enhance quality of life, strengthen neighborhoods and respond to community-identified needs,” as stated on the county website. Other parameters and required documents can be found in the Office of Economic Development’s Grants Handbook.

“We know that strong communities are built through the people and organizations who preserve our culture, create opportunities for local artists and businesses and bring neighbors together,” Paltin said. “I encourage West Maui organizations with ideas that strengthen our community, environment and local economy to apply so that we can help make these resources available where they are needed most.”

Paltin also said that those who are interested in applying should coordinate with her office.

Application forms can be found at OED’s grants program website. Applications are due Oct. 1 and are expected to take at least four weeks to process, said Paltin, who requested that copies be shared with her at tamara.paltin@mauicounty.us.

For more information, visit the Office of the Mayor’s Grants Oversight and Leadership Division website or contact the council’s West Maui Residency Area Office at 808-856-0123.