Maui News

2026 Makawao Stampede Results: Miranda’s win All Around titles

July 8, 2026, 7:49 AM HST
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All Around Cowgirl, Elizabeth Miranda and All Around Cowboy, Daniel Miranda

The 4th of July Makawao Stampede—which featured 220 competitors ranging in age from 2 to 75—concluded on July 5, 2026 at the Oskie Rice Event Center in Upcountry Maui. The annual event highlighted local culture and history while also celebrating America250.

The Miranda family of Kaonoulu Ranch, who hosts the event, celebrated 110 years with the next generation of the ranch, Elizabeth and Daniel Kauila Miranda winning All Around Cowgirl and Cowboy titles. Daniel also was named the 2026 Poʻo Wai U Paniolo Champion, and a first place finish in Tie Down Roping. Elizabeth secured wins in the Wahine Breakaway and Mixed Dally Team (with Zanga Schutte) events.

Ty Kauai earned double wins with top finishes in Steer Wrestling and Bull Riding.

Maui’s Luana Fitch, is the repeat Junior Barrel Champion at the Makawao Stampede. Even as a junior barrel racer she had the fastest barrel time of the entire weekend for the event.

Luana Fitch, Junior Barrel Champion (2026) PC: Lorna Patmont

A complete list of top finishers is posted below:

EVENTWINNERS
Poʻo Wai UDaniel Miranda
Tie Down RopingDaniel Miranda
Double MuggingKanoa Awai-Dickson / Kaena Poouahi
Steer WrestlingTy Kauai
Bull RidingTy Kauai
Bareback Bronc RidingLucas Samaniego
Saddle Bronc RidingFrank Bonacorsi
Wahine BarrelsMarley May
Wahine BreakawayElizabeth Miranda
Junior Barrel RacingLuana Fitch
Match Barrel RacingSarah Keawe
Dally Team RopingCR Wilken / Kyle Lockett
Mixed Dally Team Elizabeth Miranda / Zanga Schutte
Century Team RopingChris Awa / Brandon Bates
Wild Cow MilkingKaapuni Aarona / Lukela Wong / Kamakalei Stone
All Around Cowgirl
Elizabeth Miranda
All Around Cowboy
Daniel Miranda

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