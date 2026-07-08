2026 Makawao Stampede Results: Miranda’s win All Around titles

All Around Cowgirl, Elizabeth Miranda and All Around Cowboy, Daniel Miranda

The 4th of July Makawao Stampede—which featured 220 competitors ranging in age from 2 to 75—concluded on July 5, 2026 at the Oskie Rice Event Center in Upcountry Maui. The annual event highlighted local culture and history while also celebrating America250.

The Miranda family of Kaonoulu Ranch, who hosts the event, celebrated 110 years with the next generation of the ranch, Elizabeth and Daniel Kauila Miranda winning All Around Cowgirl and Cowboy titles. Daniel also was named the 2026 Poʻo Wai U Paniolo Champion, and a first place finish in Tie Down Roping. Elizabeth secured wins in the Wahine Breakaway and Mixed Dally Team (with Zanga Schutte) events.

Ty Kauai earned double wins with top finishes in Steer Wrestling and Bull Riding.

Maui’s Luana Fitch, is the repeat Junior Barrel Champion at the Makawao Stampede. Even as a junior barrel racer she had the fastest barrel time of the entire weekend for the event.

Luana Fitch, Junior Barrel Champion (2026) PC: Lorna Patmont

A complete list of top finishers is posted below:

EVENT WINNERS Poʻo Wai U Daniel Miranda Tie Down Roping Daniel Miranda Double Mugging Kanoa Awai-Dickson / Kaena Poouahi Steer Wrestling Ty Kauai Bull Riding Ty Kauai Bareback Bronc Riding Lucas Samaniego Saddle Bronc Riding Frank Bonacorsi Wahine Barrels Marley May Wahine Breakaway Elizabeth Miranda Junior Barrel Racing Luana Fitch Match Barrel Racing Sarah Keawe Dally Team Roping CR Wilken / Kyle Lockett Mixed Dally Team Elizabeth Miranda / Zanga Schutte Century Team Roping Chris Awa / Brandon Bates Wild Cow Milking Kaapuni Aarona / Lukela Wong / Kamakalei Stone

All Around Cowgirl Elizabeth Miranda

All Around Cowboy Daniel Miranda