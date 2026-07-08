Kahului man last seen Monday, reported missing by concerned family member

Yves Dela Torre

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Yves Dela Torre, 41, of Kahului.

Dela Torre was reported missing by a concerned family member on the evening of Tuesday, July 7, 2026. He was last seen by a family member on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Wailuku at approximately 3 p.m. Dela Torre is believed to be in possession of a phone that has been turned off. He does not have a vehicle, according to police.

Dela Torre is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has black hair, usually worn in a bun, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and brown boots. He has a mustache and multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dela Torre is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-017473.