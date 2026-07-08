Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents “An Afternoon with the Author” featuring Stephen Miwa

“An Afternoon with the Author” Featuring Stephen Miwa. PC: Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center invites the community to a powerful and deeply personal author event, “An Afternoon with the Author: Stephen Miwa,” on Saturday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public, with advance reservations requested via Eventbrite: An Afternoon with the Author – Stephen Miwa Tickets, July 18 • 1:30 – 3 p.m. | Eventbrite

Miwa will share the extraordinary rediscovered diary of his father, Larry Fumio Miwa, a Hiroshima survivor whose firsthand account offers rare insight into one of history’s most devastating moments. As a young schoolboy in August 1945, Larry documented each day with clarity and courage—recording the destruction around him, the improbable survival of his family, and his solitary journeys through an abandoned and shattered city.

More than six decades later, Larry—by then a respected banker in Honolulu—found his childhood diary tucked away, its pages untouched since the war. Working with his son Stephen, the diary was reproduced in Gambare Hiroshima—Don’t Give Up!, newly released by Legacy Isle Publishing. The book includes the full diary in both Japanese and English, along with historic photographs and vivid illustrations by hibakusha artists, capturing both the vibrancy of pre‑war Hiroshima and the stark aftermath of the bombing.

Attendees will hear Stephen Miwa reflect on his father’s words, his family’s journey, and the enduring message of resilience and peace that continues to resonate today.

Books Available

Copies of Gambare Hiroshima—Don’t Give Up! will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

“This program embodies NVMC’s mission to preserve memory, foster dialogue, and honor the lived experiences of those who came before us,” said NVMC leadership. “The Miwa family’s story is a testament to courage, healing, and the power of intergenerational storytelling.”

For more information, please contact the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center at 808/ 244-6862

“An Afternoon with the Author” Featuring Stephen Miwa. PC: Nisei Veterans Memorial Center