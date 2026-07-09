Maui News
No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 4.6M earthquake off Kona Coast of Big Island
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There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake reported at 8:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026 in the deep ocean off the Kona Coast of Hawaiʻi Island.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.
M4.6 Earthquake – Hawaii region, Hawaii
|Magnitude
|4.6
|Date-Time
|8:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026
|Location
|19.238N 156.358W
|Depth
|7 km
|Distances
|33.5 miles WSW of Captain Cook
36.2 miles SW of Kailua-Kona
89.1 miles WSW of Hilo
93.4 miles WSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park
172.1 miles SE of Honolulu
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