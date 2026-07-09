No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 4.6M earthquake off Kona Coast of Big Island

Big Island earthquake off Kona Coast. PC: USGS (7.9.26)

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake reported at 8:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026 in the deep ocean off the Kona Coast of Hawaiʻi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

Magnitude 4.6 Date-Time 8:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026 Location 19.238N 156.358W Depth 7 km Distances 33.5 miles WSW of Captain Cook

36.2 miles SW of Kailua-Kona

89.1 miles WSW of Hilo

93.4 miles WSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park

172.1 miles SE of Honolulu