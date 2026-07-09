Maui News

No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 4.6M earthquake off Kona Coast of Big Island

July 9, 2026, 8:39 PM HST
* Updated July 9, 8:45 PM
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Big Island earthquake off Kona Coast. PC: USGS (7.9.26)

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake reported at 8:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026 in the deep ocean off the Kona Coast of Hawaiʻi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami expected, however some areas may have experienced shaking.

M4.6 Earthquake – Hawaii region, Hawaii

Magnitude4.6
Date-Time8:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026
Location19.238N 156.358W
Depth7 km
Distances33.5 miles WSW of Captain Cook
36.2 miles SW of Kailua-Kona
89.1 miles WSW of Hilo
93.4 miles WSW of Hawaiian Paradise Park
172.1 miles SE of Honolulu

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