Raising Cane’s ‘Stuff Da Bus’ school supply drive in partnership with Maui United Way, July 12

Raising Cane’s employees. File PC: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is partnering with Maui United Way’s Keiki In Need for the Raising Cane’s “Stuff Da Bus” Back to School Drive and Celebration on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at its Kahului location at 176 Ho’okele Street.

“Maui’s keiki shouldn’t have to worry about not having school supplies and we’re making it super easy for the community to help make that a reality,” said Ali Urbick, Marketing Leader. “Along with our partners at Maui United Way, we’re asking the community to contribute by dining at Kahului Raising Cane’s this Sunday and Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of the day’s food sales to purchase school supplies for the Keiki In Need program.”

The public is encouraged to bring new school supplies, the bigger the better, to the Raising Cane’s in Kahului between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and KISS FM 99.9’s DJ Ed Kanoi to Stuff Da Bus.

The Top 20 Needed School Supplies on Maui: (1) backpacks; (2) calculators; (3) Crayons: (4) colored markers; (5) colored pencils; (6) ear buds; (7) erasers; (8) folders; (9) glue; (10) glue sticks; (11) pencils; (12) pencil kits; (13) pens; (14) rulers; (15) scissors; (16) Sharpies; (17) folder paper; (18) three-ring binder; (19) composition books; and (20) notebooks.

The easiest way the public can give back is by simply grabbing a meal at Raising Cane’s in Kahului on Sunday, July 12. Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of net food sales during the entire day to Maui United Way. There will be a prize wheel for all to spin with a chance to win Cane’s and radio station promotion items and gift cards.

For those unable to attend the Stuff Da Bus event, they can contribute at Maui United Way.