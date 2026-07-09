Maui News

Schatz secures $24M to replace 6 bridges in Hāna Highway Historical District

July 9, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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Kailua Bridge is a historic bridge along Hāna Highway. PC: Screen grab from Hawaiʻi DOT final environmental assessment

US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i announced that the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will receive $24 million in federal funding to rehabilitate and replace approximately six bridges within the Hāna Highway Historical District with modern, resilient structures.

“This funding will help modernize our aging infrastructure and help people in East Maui get to where they need to go,” said Schatz.

As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Schatz has worked to ensure Hawai‘i receives its fair share of federal funding to improve infrastructure statewide.

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