Swimmer rescued from Maui’s Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia

An aerial image shows Baldwin Beach on Maui’s north shore. File PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.

A 57-year-old man was rescued after suffering a possible spinal injury while swimming at Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia on Wednesday morning.

The man was spotted in distress in the shore break a few hundred yards from the tower shortly before 10 a.m. on July 8, 2026.

Upon contact, the man reported potential neck and shoulder injuries and could not exit the water independently. Ocean Safety Officers implemented spinal injury precautions, removed the man from the water, and transferred him to firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel for further evaluation.

Responding units included the Ocean Safety Officers, and Engine 2 personnel with the Maui Fire Department.