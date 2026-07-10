Hawaiʻi Organics Compost to host free mulch giveaway event, July 11, 2026

Hawaiʻi Organics Compost shares a Free Mulch Giveaway with the community Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Organics Compost is located at the corner of Kūihelani Highway and Honoapiʻilani Highway in Waikapū.

Mulch is available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Bring your own bucket, truck, and trailers–take as much as you can haul (compost is not included).

Call 808-269-8064 or visit @hawaiiorganicscompost for more information.