Maui News
Hawaiʻi Organics Compost to host free mulch giveaway event, July 11, 2026
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Hawaiʻi Organics Compost shares a Free Mulch Giveaway with the community Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hawaiʻi Organics Compost is located at the corner of Kūihelani Highway and Honoapiʻilani Highway in Waikapū.
Mulch is available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Bring your own bucket, truck, and trailers–take as much as you can haul (compost is not included).
Call 808-269-8064 or visit @hawaiiorganicscompost for more information.
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