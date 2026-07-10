Kahala Concrete LLC to acquire HC&D’s Maui assets

Aerial view of Central Maui. File PC: Brian Perry

Kahala Concrete LLC, a Hawai‘i-based company, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Maui assets of HC&D, LLC, a longtime producer of high-quality concrete and aggregate products.

Kahala Concrete LLC is guided by the same team that leads Grace Pacific LLC, one of the state’s largest asphalt paving contractors, materials, and construction companies, which was acquired in 2023 by Nan, Inc., Hawaiʻi’s largest locally owned construction company.

The acquisition includes HC&D’s fixed equipment, buildings and structures at the Camp 10 Quarry in Puʻunēnē, a satellite plant in Honokōwai, and other related assets located on Maui.

Upon closing, Kahala Concrete will assume responsibility for the future operations of the satellite and quarry plants with a commitment to safety, quality and reliability, according to the company.

“Kahala Concrete looks forward to becoming part of the Maui community, trying to ensure a seamless transition with no disruption in service, and working to retain as many of HC&D’s affected employees as possible,” according to the announcement.

The sale is expected to close in July.