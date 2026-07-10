Island Cream Co. PC: https://www.islandcreamco.com

Lahaina’s Island Cream Co. is representing Hawaiʻi in The64.com’s second annual America’s Best Ice Cream, a nationwide public-voting tournament featuring 64 scoop shops and creameries from across the country.

“An absolute tropical paradise famous for its intensive, small-batch ice cream programs that mirror Hawaiian plantation culture,” according to the description of Lahaina’s Island Cream Co. on the64.com. “The kitchen turns out extraordinarily dense, high-butterfat bases in flavors like Glacier Mud and real Kona Coffee, finished with handmade waffle wedges. It provides a sun-drenched, high-style tourist oasis.”

Lahaina’s Island Cream Co. is located at 305 Keawe St., Suite 511 in Lahaina, Maui.

The contest opens Thursday, July 16, just ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19, and gives fans the chance to vote for their favorite local ice cream shop. There are no judges and no entry fees, just a free, feel-good competition driven by customers, hometown pride, and plenty of strong opinions about ice cream.

The contest runs through Aug. 2, with the winner announced Aug. 3, 2026. Voters can also win prizes along the way.

Over 18 days, fans can vote in each round, narrowing the field until one shop is crowned the nation’s best. Voters also have a chance to win prizes along the way.

“America’s Best Ice Cream is one of those tournaments that brings out hometown pride in the sweetest way,” said Justin Woo, founder of The64. “Everyone has a favorite ice cream shop, flavor, or summer memory tied to a scoop, and The64.com gives them a chance to help their shop gain national attention.”

Unlike traditional rankings or media lists, The64 is entirely fan-driven, with no paid ads and no editorial bias. The contenders were selected based on public nominations, social media buzz, and top online reviews.

How It Works:

Sign up for free at www.The64.com

Vote in each round as the bracket narrows from 64 → 32 → 16 → 8 → 4 → 2 → Champion.

Earn chips: Every vote earns you a chip. Use chips to spin The64 Prize Wheel and win prizes.

The tournament runs for 18 days, with new rounds every 3 days.

Voters can participate in multiple tournaments at the same time, advancing their favorites from regional to national competitions. The more they play, the more chances they have to win prizes.