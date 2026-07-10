Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority Board accepts retirement of executive director

John De Fries. File photo.

The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority (MKSOA) Board accepted the retirement of Executive Director John De Fries, effective July 31, 2026, and expressed its appreciation for his leadership in helping establish the Authority during its formative years.

De Fries, who has served as MKSOA’s first Executive Director, helped build the organization’s foundation and guided its early efforts to fulfill the responsibilities established under state law.

“Serving as MKSOA’s first Executive Director has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said De Fries. “Helping establish this Authority alongside a dedicated Board, hardworking staff, and many community members has been deeply meaningful. As I retire, I look forward to spending more time with my wife, Ginny, and our family. Mahalo to everyone who has supported this important work.”

De Fries said he looks forward to remaining an active member of the Maunakea community. Board members shared their appreciation and aloha for De Fries’ leadership and service.

“John’s vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment were instrumental in establishing MKSOA from the ground up,” said Board Chair John Komeiji. “He laid the foundation for this organization, and we are deeply grateful for his service. We wish John and Ginny all the best as they enjoy more time together.”

To ensure continuity while the Board begins its search for the Authority’s next Executive Director, Vice Chair Noe Noe Wong-Wilson recommended that Chair John Komeiji assume additional leadership responsibilities in overseeing the staff and supporting the Authority’s ongoing work. The Board supported the recommendation.

“It is critical that we maintain momentum,” said Wong-Wilson. “Our priority is ensuring the Authority’s work continues without interruption. Chair Komeiji’s familiarity with the organization and its mission provides continuity while we conduct a thoughtful search for our next Executive Director.”

Komeiji agreed to assume additional leadership responsibilities and work more closely with MKSOA staff and partners to ensure continuity while the Board conducts its search for the Authority’s next Executive Director.

The Board will begin the search for the Authority’s next executive director in the coming weeks.