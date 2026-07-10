Park Maui launches with free parking and priority access for kamaʻāina at select Kamaʻole beach parks

Park Maui, Kama‘ole I. PC: County of Maui Dept. of Transportation

Park Maui, a parking program to prioritize Hawai‘i residents, will launch in Kīhei at Kama‘ole Beach Parks I and III (paved lots only) starting Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced.

“At the Kamaʻole beaches, we are especially focused on supporting kamaʻāina through free parking and preferred resident recreation hours, while also providing convenient ticketless parking options for visitors,” said County Department of Transportation Director Marc Takamori.

For kamaʻāina, parking will remain free seven days a week at all Park Maui beach parking areas with a valid Hawaiʻi driver’s license. Residents may scan the barcode on the back of their license at a pay station or on the Park Maui mobile app. On weekends and County-observed holidays, parking is reserved for residents only before 10 a.m. at Kamaʻole I and III paved parking lots. The beach parks will remain open to everyone.

Park Maui. PC: County of Maui Dept. of Transportation

Details:

Park Maui is the County of Maui’s parking management program designed to improve parking access and make it easier to park at key destinations across Maui.

The program uses license plate-based parking technology that digitally links each parking session to a vehicle’s license plate, allowing drivers to park without taking a paper ticket.

Parking Ambassadors will be available on-site to assist drivers, answer questions and help residents and visitors understand how to use the app and pay stations. The Kama‘ole beach parking areas are in Zone 797.

Fees:

Parking is free for residents all day with a Hawai‘i Drivers License, scanned on the app or at a pay station.

Non-residents may pay for parking using the Park Maui mobile app or an on-site pay station.

Standard rates for non-residents are $10 for daily parking, $50 for a weekly pass and $150 for a monthly pass.

Weekly and monthly passes are available through the Park Maui mobile app.

Paid parking and permit revenue will go into the County’s parking revenue fund to support parking operations, with any surplus available for parks, transportation, business district, cultural and environmental site needs.

Park Maui, Kama‘ole III. PC: County of Maui Dept. of Transportation

Kamaʻole II will not be part of the initial launch while road repairs continue as a result of the March Kona low storms.

The dirt lot across from Kamaʻole I, adjacent to the ABC Store, is not part of Park Maui at this time and will not be included in the July 15 launch; the lot will be added to Park Maui after the South Kīhei Road sinkhole repair is complete and the road is reopened. The dirt lot is currently available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and remains free for beachgoers, as well as employees and customers visiting businesses along South Kīhei Road near the Kamaʻole Shopping District.

For more information or to ask a question, visit www.ParkMaui.com; contact form is located at the bottom right of the home page.