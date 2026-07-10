Maui Business

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Kīhei to close permanently on Wednesday, June 15

July 10, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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Small Business Administration. File PC: Lameen Witter / FEMA

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Kīhei on Maui will permanently close on Wednesday, July 15, according to an announcement from the Office of Disaster Recovery, US Small Business Administration. 

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov. Contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by phone at 1-800-659-2955 for further assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. 

Below, find updated SBA disaster loan approval information. 

Of the approved loans statewide, 61 loan totaling $3,941,000 have been approved for Maui residents. These approvals represent SBA’s continued commitment to providing financial resources to eligible individuals and organizations as they recover from disaster-related damages.

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