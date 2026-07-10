The County of Maui Office of Recovery will be hosting a Meet Our General Contractor Open House on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Office of Recovery’s Lahaina Resource Center, Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102.

Homeowners impacted by the 2023 Maui Wildfires who have not yet started to rebuild are encouraged to attend the open house, where they can meet with representatives from Goodfellow Bros. Inc., the general contractor selected to build homes through the County’s Hoʻokumu Hou Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program. Those who have already obtained building permits, experienced changes in income since the disaster, or aren’t sure where to start are also encouraged to attend and speak with program staff.

Sample home designs, 3D models, renderings and floor plans will be available to view, and homeowners will have the opportunity to talk directly with Goodfellows and Hoʻokumu Hou staff about what to expect during the program’s rebuilding process.

The Hoʻokumu Hou Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program provides eligible homeowners with up to $1.2 million in assistance to rebuild their primary residence destroyed in the 2023 Maui Wildfires. The program is open to households earning up to 140% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and applications remain open through August 2026.

Homeowners may still qualify, even if they have already received Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, insurance or other disaster recovery funding.

County Ho‘okumu Hou programs are funded by the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant allocated to the County of Maui by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information about the County Hoʻokumu Hou programs, visit hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov or call 808-865-4007.