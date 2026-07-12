Ho‘ōla Nā Pua appoints Shelley Cramer as CEO

Shelley Cramer

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, a Hawai‘i-based nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of child sex trafficking and the healing of exploited youth, announced the appointment of Shelley Cramer as Chief Executive Officer.

Cramer joins Ho‘ōla Nā Pua at a pivotal time in the organization’s growth. As CEO, she will provide day-to-day executive leadership, strengthen organizational systems, support team development, and help guide the execution of Ho‘ōla Nā Pua’s strategic, programmatic, and development priorities.

Founder Jessica Muñoz will remain actively engaged in the organization, focusing on mission stewardship, major donor relationships, strategic partnerships, national visibility, and the continued national expansion and long-term vision of Pearl Haven.

“This is a meaningful and intentional step in Ho‘ōla Nā Pua’s journey,” said Muñoz. “Shelley brings the executive leadership, operational strength, financial insight, and heart needed to help guide this organization into its next season. I am not stepping away from this mission. My role is evolving so I can continue serving where I believe I can bring the greatest value as Founder, advocate, strategic partner, and champion for the long-term vision of Ho‘ōla Nā Pua and Pearl Haven.”

Cramer brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across operations, finance, marketing, merchandising, organizational growth, and nonprofit governance. Her career has included senior leadership roles with internationally recognized organizations such as Saks Global, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Max Mara. She has led flagship locations, regional operations, high-performing teams, and multimillion-dollar business units across Hawai‘i, California, Washington, and other key markets.

Most recently, Cramer served as Vice President and General Manager with Saks Global. During her time with the company, she helped establish and expand the Fifth Avenue Club personal-shopping experience from an emerging concept into a national business operating in more than 20 locations across the United States. Her work required disciplined execution, team development, strategic growth, relationship-building, and the creation of sustainable systems across multiple markets.

Cramer also brings longstanding experience in community service and nonprofit governance. She served Sacred Hearts Academy for nine years, including as Development Chair and Board Chair, and founded Girls Got Grit, an initiative created to encourage and empower young women. Her community leadership has also included service with Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, and the Hawaiian Humane Society, where she served as Development Chair for six years.

She holds an MBA in Marketing and a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Marketing.

“I am deeply honored to join Ho‘ōla Nā Pua and help steward a mission that has already changed so many lives,” said Cramer. “Jessica’s vision, courage, and leadership have built an extraordinary foundation. My role is to help strengthen the organization, support the team, and build the systems and sustainability needed for the future. I am entering this work with humility, a commitment to listen and learn, and a deep respect for the youth, families, staff, donors, and community partners who make this mission possible.”

Since founding Ho‘ōla Nā Pua in 2009, Muñoz has led the organization from an emerging community effort into a statewide and nationally recognized continuum of care. That work includes prevention education, professional and community training, mentorship, advocacy, care coordination, and specialized residential treatment at Pearl Haven.

As the organization enters its next phase, Cramer and Muñoz will work closely together, bringing complementary experience and strengths to advance the mission.

“Shelley will provide executive leadership needed to guide our team, strengthen our operations, and help execute our priorities,” said Muñoz. “I will continue helping to cultivate the vision, relationships, and opportunities that will allow us to expand our impact. We are united in heart, purpose, and commitment.”

Steve Beattie, Board Chair of Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, said the transition represents both continuity and growth.

“Jessica’s founding vision remains central to who we are, and her leadership and partnerships will continue to be an important part of the organization’s future,” said Beattie. “Shelley brings the operational, financial, and executive leadership needed to strengthen the organization as it continues to grow. Together, they bring the heart of the mission and the structure needed to carry it forward.”

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua is currently focused on strengthening its continuum of care, expanding Pearl Haven’s campus, deepening prevention and education efforts, and growing strategic partnerships across Hawai‘i and beyond.

“Ho‘ōla Nā Pua has never been built by one person alone,” Muñoz said. “It has been built by a community of people who believe every child deserves to be safe, seen, and free. Shelley and I are committed to carrying that work forward together.”