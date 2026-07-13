First Hawaiian, Inc. to Acquire TriCo Bancshares

Mililani Branch. PC: First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian, Inc. (parent company of First Hawaiian Bank), and TriCo Bancshares (parent company of Tri Counties Bank), have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which First Hawaiian will acquire TriCo in an all-stock transaction.

This partnership combines two culturally aligned, relationship-driven banking franchises with attractive deposit bases, disciplined credit cultures and deep local market positions. On a combined basis, the company will have approximately $34 billion of assets and be the 6th largest bank headquartered in the Western US.

This partnership will increase First Hawaiian’s presence on the mainland and offer customers the full suite of banking capabilities and expand the combined bank’s market areas to include a more diverse geography. The combined bank is expected to leverage its strong capital position, liquidity profile and credit quality to deliver enhanced earnings and generate long-term value to shareholders.

“This partnership creates a broader platform for long-term growth,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO of First Hawaiian. “TriCo is an ideal partner to execute this next phase of our growth: a well-managed, relationship-focused bank in California with a strong deposit franchise, disciplined credit culture, experienced local leadership and deep commitment to its communities. Together, we will preserve what has made both companies successful while creating a stronger and more diversified bank. I could not be more excited to partner with TriCo.”

“TriCo has built its franchise around long-term customer relationships, local decision-making and a commitment to the communities we serve,” said Rick Smith, Chairman, President and CEO of TriCo. “First Hawaiian shares those values and brings the scale, capital strength and broader product capabilities to help us do even more for our customers and communities. We are excited for our employees and shareholders to participate in the future of the combined company, and we look forward to working closely with Bob and the First Hawaiian team.”

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, TriCo’s shareholders will receive 2.095 First Hawaiian shares for each TriCo share, representing $63.12 per share as of First Hawaiian’s closing stock price on July 10, 2026. Upon closing of the transaction, First Hawaiian and TriCo shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% and 35%, respectively, of the combined company.

Four current TriCo directors, including Rick Smith, will join the First Hawaiian and First Hawaiian Bank Boards of Directors, with the remaining three to be mutually agreed upon by First Hawaiian and TriCo prior to the closing.

To ensure business and client continuity, leadership will include representation from both organizations and First Hawaiian will retain Tri Counties Bank branding on the mainland. There are no expected branch closings associated with the transaction and TriCo’s commitment to its communities is not expected to change.

The Boards of Directors of First Hawaiian and TriCo unanimously approved the definitive agreement and the parties expect to close the transaction by the end of 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals, approval by First Hawaiian and TriCo shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.