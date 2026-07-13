Flags Lowered in Remembrance of US Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Flags order. PC: Brian Perry (May 2024)

Flags rare being flown at half staff in Hawaiʻi remembrance of US Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina.

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. Josh Green ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Hawaiʻi to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard. Flags are to be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

“Today, Hawaiʻi joins the nation in honoring the life and service of Sen. Lindsey Graham,” said Green. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and the people of South Carolina who mourn his passing.”

The President’s proclamation can be found here.