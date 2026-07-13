Free Maui workshop helps prevent caregiver injuries

ʻOhana Care Maui will host a free July workshop teaching family caregivers, seniors and care partners how to assist with everyday movement and transfers more safely.

The workshop, “Safe Transfers Save Everyone,” will focus on practical techniques for helping a loved one stand, sit, move between surfaces and recover from a fall without injuring the person receiving care or the caregiver.

Everyday movements can become risky when an older adult has limited strength, balance or mobility. Using improper lifting or transfer techniques can lead to falls, shoulder injuries, back strain and other preventable injuries.

Participants will learn:

Safer body mechanics to avoid injuries

How to reduce back and shoulder strain

Proper positioning for standing and pivot transfers

How gait belts and supportive footwear can improve safety

How to assist someone who cannot take steps independently

Ways to communicate and coordinate movement

How to slow a fall and protect the person’s head

Basic steps for getting up after a fall

The class will also explain why caregivers should encourage loved ones to do as much of the movement as they safely can. This helps maintain strength and independence while reducing strain on the caregiver.

The session will include demonstrations of practical techniques such as positioning chairs, preparing the transfer area, helping someone move forward in a chair, using the “nose over toes” method when standing, and assisting with controlled sitting.

Event Details

What: Safe Transfers Save Everyone

Tagline: Protect Your Loved One. Protect Yourself.

When: Thursday, July 30

Time: 4-4:45 p.m., with Q&A

Where: Holiday Kalama Heights, Kīhei

Cost: Free and open to the Maui community

Registration is open and details can be found at: ohanacaremaui.regfox.com/ohana-care-speaker-series

The workshop is part of the ʻOhana Care Speaker Series: Insights for Seniors and Families, a free monthly educational series presented by ʻOhana Care Maui in partnership with Holiday Kalama Heights.