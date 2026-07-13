PC: Richard Bissen for Maui County Mayor / Bissen 2026

The Bissen 2026 campaign announced the endorsement of Mayor Richard Bissen by the United Public Workers Political Action Committee (UPW), AFSCME Local 646, AFL-CIO.

In a letter announcing the endorsement, Kalani Werner, State Director of United Public Workers, cited Bissen’s “leadership, vision, and experience” as the reasons the organization chose to support his re-election campaign.

Werner said that Mayor Bissen has a record of strong leadership, vision, and experience that will “help us improve the lives of our members and their families.” “We look forward to working with Mayor Bissen in achieving our shared goals,” said Werner.

Werner noted that UPW’s endorsement reflects the organization’s confidence that Bissen’s leadership will continue advancing priorities that benefit working families and strengthen communities throughout Maui County.

With UPW’s endorsement, Bissen has now earned the support of three of Hawaiʻi’s largest and most influential labor unions, joining the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). Together, these endorsements reflect broad confidence from organizations representing thousands of working men and women across Hawaiʻi.

Throughout his career, Richard Bissen has accepted roles that demanded fairness, accountability, and thoughtful leadership. As a prosecutor, he pursued justice on behalf of victims. As a judge, he understood that every decision carried real consequences for individuals and families. Today, as mayor, he brings that same sense of responsibility to the challenges facing Maui County, working to expand housing opportunities, guide long-term recovery, strengthen public services, and prepare Maui Nui for the future.

Under Mayor Bissen’s leadership, Maui County has advanced one of the most significant housing efforts in its history, including the completion of 289 affordable homes in West Maui, 223 affordable units currently under construction in Kīhei, and another 353 affordable homes that began construction this year. The administration has also expanded rental assistance for local families, increased investments in affordable housing, and secured a proposed $1.3 billion in federal housing and infrastructure funding to support long-term community resilience.

“Beyond housing, the administration has strengthened emergency preparedness, accelerated wildfire recovery, invested in critical infrastructure, and expanded workforce and economic development initiatives that support local families across Maui Nui,” according to the announcement.

The Bissen 2026 campaign extended thanks to Kalani Werner, the United Public Workers Political Action Committee, and UPW members across Hawaiʻi “for their trust, partnership, and endorsement.”

For more information, visit bissen2026.com or contact the Bissen 2026 Campaign Team at aloha@bissen2026.com.

The list of mayoral candidates who filed candidacy before the June 2 deadline includes the following:

Richard Bissen (incumbent Mayor).

John Dunbar of Haʻikū.

Justin J. Herrmann of Lahaina.

P. Denise La Costa of Lahaina.

Travis A. Liggett of Makawao.

Joseph Moses of Kahului.

Amy Petterson of Kula.

Yuki Lei Sugimura (Maui County Council Vice Chair).

Callahan Welsh of Kīhei.

Laurent Zahnd of Kahului.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.