Alaska, Hawaiian add nonstop Boise, Spokane flights to Honolulu; drop Auckland route

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines aircraft await their next flights on a tarmac. The two carriers are adding new seasonal nonstop service between Honolulu and Boise and Spokane while dropping seasonal Auckland flights. Courtesy photo

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are adding new seasonal nonstop service between Honolulu and Boise, Idaho, and Spokane, Washington, while boosting flights to Las Vegas and dropping seasonal service to Auckland, New Zealand, the airlines announced.

The changes, which the companies said are meant to align capacity with shifting travel demand, mark the airlines’ latest adjustments to Hawaiʻi flying following Alaska Air Group’s 2024 acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.

Starting in mid-December, Alaska Airlines will become the only carrier flying nonstop between Honolulu and both Boise and Spokane, according to the announcement. The airline said the routes will be operated with Alaska-branded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and will offer connections to Neighbor Island destinations, including Maui, for travelers continuing beyond Oʻahu.

Kirsten Amrine, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of network planning and revenue management, said the airlines have seen strong winter and early spring demand from the Boise and Spokane markets, with many of those travelers headed to islands beyond Oʻahu.

Hawaiian Airlines will also add three weekly flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas during peak holiday and spring break periods, the airlines said.

Combined with increased California service, the airlines project Hawaiʻi seasonal capacity will grow 3% year-over-year, and by as much as 6% during peak holiday periods.

At the same time, Hawaiian Airlines will not resume its three-times-weekly seasonal Honolulu–Auckland route this November. The airlines cited high fuel costs, soft demand recovery in international Pacific markets, unfavorable exchange rates and shifting global travel trends as reasons for the change. Aircraft previously used on the Auckland route will instead support additional domestic Hawaiʻi flying, the airlines said.

Andrew Stanbury, Hawaiian Airlines’ regional managing director for the South Pacific, said New Zealand remains an important market for the airline but that capacity decisions require prioritizing routes with the strongest demand.

Hawaiian will continue offering nonstop international service from Honolulu to Osaka, Pago Pago, Papeete, Rarotonga, Tokyo and Sydney, and plans to expand its global reach through partnerships within the oneworld alliance, the airlines said.

According to the announcement, Alaska and Hawaiian together operate more than 250 daily flights to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands, with nonstop service to more than 20 domestic and international destinations and connections to more than 125 cities in North and Central America through Alaska’s network.

More information is available at hawaiianairlines.com.