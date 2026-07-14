Maui News

Coast Guard hoists man from sinking catamaran in waters off Kauaʻi

July 14, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
* Updated July 14, 8:17 AM
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PC: US Coast Guard / Courtesy Air Station Barbers Point

The Coast Guard hoisted a man from his sinking catamaran 23 miles offshore Kauaʻi, Sunday.

The 35-foot recreational vessel, Alakai, was disabled and experiencing a steering failure during its transit from Oʻahu to Kauaʻi. 

The catamaran sunk shortly after the hoist was completed with approximately 30-40 gallons of diesel fuel, two batteries, and 3-4 gallons of oil aboard.

The cause of the vessel sinking is currently under investigation. 

The mariner was brought safely to Līhuʻe Airport where he was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services personnel and released.

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