Maui News

HDOT to conduct runway improvements at Moloka‘i Airport

July 14, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
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The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will temporarily close Runway 5-23 at the Moloka‘i Airport (MKK) nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 20-23. The runway will reopen July 24 at 5 a.m. During these closures, the airport will be closed to air traffic.

The closure is needed to perform runway grading, paving and grass seeding, as well as hydro-mulching, to maintain airfield compliance with current Federal Aviation Administration standards. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while the needed work is conducted to continue safe operations at MKK.

*Molokaʻi Airport cover photo: CC BY-SA 3.0 PC: Aspengull at English Wikipedia

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