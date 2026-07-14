Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2026

July 14, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 3.1 feet 03:28 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 10:12 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:25 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:39 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 04:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small, long-period southwest swell will continue to gradually decline through the middle of the week. A series of overlapping small south and southwest swells will maintain south shore surf, with a larger south swell expected early next week. 


Surf along east-facing shores will steadily decline through Wednesday as the trade winds ease. Surf will then hold steady at slightly below seasonal averages along east facing shores through the weekend. 


A series of small, long to medium period west to west-northwest swells generated by former Super Typhoon Bavi will be possible throughout the rest of the week. Otherwise, no significant north or northwest swells are expected. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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