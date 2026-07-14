Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 3.1 feet 03:28 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 10:12 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:25 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:39 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 04:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small, long-period southwest swell will continue to gradually decline through the middle of the week. A series of overlapping small south and southwest swells will maintain south shore surf, with a larger south swell expected early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will steadily decline through Wednesday as the trade winds ease. Surf will then hold steady at slightly below seasonal averages along east facing shores through the weekend.

A series of small, long to medium period west to west-northwest swells generated by former Super Typhoon Bavi will be possible throughout the rest of the week. Otherwise, no significant north or northwest swells are expected.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.