Memorial service to honor first Japanese immigrants to Hawaiʻi

United Japanese Society of Hawaiʻi will host its annual Obon Hōyō memorial service.

The United Japanese Society of Hawaiʻi will host its annual Obon Hōyō memorial service to honor the Gannenmono, the first official group of Japanese immigrants to arrive in Hawaiʻi in 1868, and the Kanyaku Imin, the first wave of government-sponsored Japanese contract immigrants who began arriving in 1885.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 9 a.m. at Makiki Cemetery, 1630 Pensacola Street, Honolulu.

This meaningful annual tradition, conducted with the assistance of the Hawaiʻi Buddhist Council, brings the community together to offer prayers and pay respects to the early Japanese immigrants whose perseverance and contributions helped shape modern Hawaiʻi.

The service will be co-officiated by Bishop Takami Inoue of the Higashi Hongwanji Mission of Hawaiʻi and Bishop Toshiyuki Umitani of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaiʻi, along with participation from members of the Hawaiʻi Buddhist Council.

The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend this brief but meaningful observance.