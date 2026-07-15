Lahaina Brew Co. Chef Nolan Gonzales. PC: Courtesy

Following the successful rebranding of Lahaina Brew Co. – Upcountry, the brewery is expanding its guest experience with the launch of a chef-driven food truck led by Chef Nolan Gonzales.

Opening Thursday, July 16, the new culinary program celebrates Maui’s local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen through an approachable menu inspired by island flavors, Filipino heritage, and Lahaina Brew Co.’s commitment to community.

The public is invited to the Kulamalu Town Center for the grand opening, scheduled from noon to 8 p.m.

Located in the heart of Upcountry Maui, Lahaina Brew Co. – was thoughtfully created as a neighborhood destination where locals and visitors alike can come together over cuisine, award-winning craft beer, and genuine island hospitality.

Lahaina Brew Co., Upcountry, Maui. PC: Courtesy

“Our goal has always been to create spaces that bring people together,” said the Lahaina Brew Co. team. “As we continue to grow, we’re honored to become part of the Upcountry community and to celebrate the incredible producers, and families who make this area so special. This brewery is about more than great beer—it’s about creating connections and supporting the community we proudly call home.”

The menu reflects both a passion for locally sourced ingredients and culinary creations highlighting Filipino heritage. Chef Gonzales has developed a menu that blends elevated comfort food with the bold flavors of Hawaiʻi.

“Our menu tells the story of Maui,” said Gonzales. “From local produce and seafood to island- inspired flavors, every dish is designed to celebrate the incredible ingredients grown and raised here while creating food that people want to gather around.”

The Upcountry menu showcases both new creations and Lahaina Brew Co. favorites, including:

Venison Fried Noodles featuring locally inspired ingredients

Fresh Hawaiian Poke

Pipikaula & Kimchi Reuben

Lahaina Brew Co.’s signature Smash Burger

Kohola Pretzels served with house-made beer cheese

Each dish is thoughtfully paired with Lahaina Brew Co.’s handcrafted beers, brewed with the

same commitment to quality, creativity, and craftsmanship that has earned the brewery

recognition throughout Hawaiʻi.

During the grand opening event, guests can enjoy the new menu, explore the brewery, meet the team, and experience the newest addition to Maui’s craft beer scene.

Lahaina Brew Co. is a locally owned craft brewery dedicated to producing exceptional beer inspired by the spirit of Maui. Rooted in community, quality, and aloha, the brewery continues to honor its Lahaina heritage while expanding its commitment to supporting agriculture, culinary innovation, and meaningful gathering places across the island.