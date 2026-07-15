Two West Maui Rotary Clubs join forces to collect school supplies for keiki in need

Members and friends of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset collected school supplies and funds in 2025. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise will collect school supplies and funds for children in need from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1-2 at the entrance to the Lahaina Cannery next to Longs Drugs.

On Saturday, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise will collect supplies and funds for students at Kamehameha III School, and on Sunday, the club will do the same for students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and Hāna Elementary Schools.

Contributors for the Lahaina Sunset drive can also donate supplies using this Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2NXZQSBJH7VCL?ref_=wl_share.

“This is the 19th consecutive year of the Rotary-sponsored School Supplies drives on Maui,” said Rotary Maui Resource Team Leader Joanne Laird. “Members of the two Rotary Clubs of West Maui are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in need. We are grateful for the support of the management of the Lahaina Cannery Mall to allow our clubs to host these two days of collections for our keiki.”

These School Supplies Drives are part of the many community service projects sponsored by the ten Rotary Clubs on Maui. Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders. The club members meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships and through that they can get things done in the community.

For more information about the West Maui Rotary Clubs contact Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.