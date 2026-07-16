AAA Hawaiʻi: Average price for regular gas rises 5 cents in Kahului

The average price for a gallon of gas in Kahului is $5.49 per gallon, up five cents from last week and $1 higher than this time last year, with motorists feeling pain at the pump largely because of ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to AAA Hawaiʻi’s Weekend Gas Watch.

Hawaiʻi drivers are seeing a slight decrease in gas prices this week, but they continue to pay the highest average price for gasoline in the nation, AAA Hawaiʻi reported.

Today’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Hawaiʻi is $5.43, down three cents from last week and 96 cents higher than this time last year. Hawaiʻi’s highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $5.67, set on April 19, 2026.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.94, up 10 cents from last week and 78 cents higher than this time last year. Gas prices are rising nationwide because of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and uncertainty in the global oil market, which have put upward pressure on crude oil prices.

At $5.43 per gallon, Hawaiʻi continues to have the highest average gasoline price in the nation, followed by California at $5.40 per gallon. Washington ranks third at $4.98 per gallon.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $5.38 per gallon, down four cents from last week and $1 higher than this time last year. Drivers in Hilo are paying an average of $5.51 per gallon, down four cents from last week and 88 cents higher than this time last year. In Līhuʻe, drivers are paying an average of $5.79 per gallon, down four cents from last week and 76 cents higher than this time last year.

“While Hawaii drivers are getting a little relief at the pump this week, they continue to pay the highest gas prices in the nation,” said AAA Hawaiʻi spokesperson Kandace Redd. “Gas prices can fluctuate from week to week, so drivers should continue to plan ahead, combine errands when possible, and practice fuel-efficient driving habits to help offset higher fuel costs.”