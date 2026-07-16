Kalei’s in Lahaina. PC: courtesy

Kalei’s Lahaina is launching a new giveback initiative, donating $1 from every Kalei’s Lahaina Loco Moco plate sold each quarter to local organizations that support and uplift the Lahaina community.

The launch of the initiative comes as Lahaina celebrates its own homecoming. As the community gathers for the Lahaina Homecoming, a weekend dedicated to reconnection, remembrance, and rebuilding, Kalei’s Lahaina also reflects on its own journey home, opening its Lahaina location one year ago.

Lahaina Hawaiian Civic club at Kalei’s. PC: courtesy

The first three beneficiaries of the giveback program include Kaiāulu Initiatives, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, and Maui Music Mission. The first-quarter donation supported Kaiāulu Initiative, which works to restore Lahaina’s native landscapes through reforestation and watershed healing, and strengthen the community through cultural education, mental health support, and growing food security. Second-quarter proceeds supported the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, a longstanding organization dedicated to preserving Hawaiian culture, perpetuating Native Hawaiian traditions, and serving the Lahaina community.

Loco Modo plate from Kalei’s. PC: courtesy

From July through September, every Loco Moco purchased at Kalei’s Lahaina will help support Maui Music Mission, a Lahaina-based nonprofit founded by Uncle Reuben Pali that is dedicated to making music education accessible for keiki, kūpuna, and young adults across Maui. Through lessons in ʻukulele, piano, guitar, bass, drums, and voice, the organization creates opportunities for the community to learn, connect, and celebrate music together island-wide.

Uncle Reuben’s own love for music began growing up in Lahaina, where ʻukulele, mele, and kanikapila were a natural part of family gatherings and everyday community life. As he watched fewer young people carrying on those traditions, he felt called to ensure the next generation would have the opportunity to experience the same joy and connection through music. What began as a small group of keiki learning ʻukulele near Kamehameha III Elementary School has since grown into Maui Music Mission.

Since 2015, Maui Music Mission has provided music education to hundreds of students through its After School Music Club, seasonal camps, and community programs, while also offering ʻukulele classes for Lahaina kūpuna. The nonprofit continues to rely on community support to help cover essential operating expenses, including facility costs, insurance, transportation, and instructor wages.

Proceeds from Kalei’s Loco Moco campaign will help provide financial assistance for families who need support with tuition, ensuring that more keiki have access to music education regardless of their financial circumstances. Community members who wish to further support Maui Music Mission are also encouraged to make a recurring monthly donation to help sustain the organization’s programs and day-to-day operations.

“Lahaina is home, and we feel a kuleana to give back to the community that has given us so much,” said co-owner Fran Heath. “This giveback initiative is our way of showing appreciation for our community and helping ensure these important programs can continue making an impact.”

Guests can support the initiative by ordering a Loco Moco at Kalei’s Lahaina through September. Each plate purchased helps contribute to Maui Music Mission’s continued efforts to provide accessible music education and community programs in Lahaina.