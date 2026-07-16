Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 04:36 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:19 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:08 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:03 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long-period WNW swell holds steady tonight along north and west shores before fading Friday and dropping north shores to flat/tiny by the weekend.

Meanwhile, south-facing shores remain slightly below average as old SW and WNW swells fade, but a fresh SSW swell arriving late Friday will briefly boost surf back to near average. A larger, moderate south swell is expected to build Sunday through early next week, bringing potentially above-average (though sub-advisory) waves to south shores.

On east-facing shores, strengthening trade winds will make surf slightly bigger and choppy this weekend, with a potential small-to- moderate swell arriving early-to-mid next week from Tropical Storm Elida.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.