Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long-period WNW swell holds steady tonight along north and west shores before fading Friday and dropping north shores to flat/tiny by the weekend.
Meanwhile, south-facing shores remain slightly below average as old SW and WNW swells fade, but a fresh SSW swell arriving late Friday will briefly boost surf back to near average. A larger, moderate south swell is expected to build Sunday through early next week, bringing potentially above-average (though sub-advisory) waves to south shores.
On east-facing shores, strengthening trade winds will make surf slightly bigger and choppy this weekend, with a potential small-to- moderate swell arriving early-to-mid next week from Tropical Storm Elida.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com