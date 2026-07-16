Visitor dies in East Maui, another suffers critical injuries at Koki Beach

Koki. File photo, credit: Chris Archer

One person died, and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive from waters in East Maui. The incident was reported at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at Koki Beach in Hāna.

Firefighters responded to the report of one person pulled from the water unresponsive and one still in the water unresponsive. Bystanders began CPR on the person removed from the water prior to the arrival of firefighters. An off-duty firefighter entered the water with a surfboard to retrieve the person still in the water. When firefighters arrived, they continued CPR on the victim on shore and removed the other victim from the water and began CPR on that person as well.

A 53-year-old woman from Texas was airlifted to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further care after regaining a pulse through CPR. A 56-year-old woman from California was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

Maui Fire Department officials say conditions on the water included very small waves and light chop.

Responding units included: Engine 7, and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1.