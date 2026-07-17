Yuki Lei Sugimura with (L to R): Sergeant David Jakubczak, Officer Tazminey Cremer-

Kaʻalakea, Officer Anthony Campos, Sergeant Kenneth Carroll (SHOPO Maui Chapter Chair), Sergeant Stafford Caparida, Officer Max Kincaid, Officer Josiah Maglente-Tonu

Maui County mayoral candidate Yuki Lei Sugimura announced that she has earned the endorsement of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO), the union representing officers of the Maui County Police Department.

“The endorsement reflects Sugimura’s longstanding commitment to law enforcement, advancing public safety solutions, and ensuring that first responders have the resources, training, and support they need when it matters most,” according to the announcement.

“On behalf of the Maui County Chapter of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers, and our dedicated members, I am proud to announce our endorsement of Yuki Lei Sugimura for Mayor,” said Kenneth Carroll, SHOPO Maui County Chapter Chair. “Yuki Lei deeply understands the unique needs of our community, consistently champions public safety, and brings the leadership and integrity we need to move Maui Nui forward. She has proven herself to be a steadfast supporter of our law enforcement officers, and we trust her to stand with us as we work to keep our families and neighborhoods safe.”

Sugimura, who chairs the County Council’s Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee, expressed gratitude for the endorsement and emphasized a deep respect for the officers of the Maui County Police Department.

“I am deeply honored to have earned the trust and support of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers,” said Sugimura. “The officers of the Maui County Police Department protect our community every single day, and they deserve a Mayor who will ensure they have the staffing, equipment, training, and resources necessary to do their jobs safely and effectively. As Mayor, public safety and emergency response will be a top priority in my administration, and I will always stand with the men and women who protect and serve Maui County.”

The SHOPO endorsement joins a coalition of organizations supporting Sugimura’s campaign, “reflecting broad confidence in her leadership and vision for a safer, stronger, and more effective Maui County,” according to the announcement.