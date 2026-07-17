Tokuda joins 26 colleagues in issuing joint statement opposed to $3.2 billion in military money for Israel

PC: Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi joined 26 of her colleagues in a joint statement ahead of a House vote on an amendment to the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act that would halt $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing to Israel.

The joint statement said:

“As Members of Congress, it is our duty to ensure that our constituents’ hard-earned money is used in a way that advances America’s interests and values. For this reason, we do not support providing an additional $3.3 billion of American taxpayer dollars to be used for Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon—operations which have killed tens of thousands of civilians, led to the indiscriminate destruction of civilian infrastructure, and caused severe and ongoing humanitarian catastrophes. These are just the latest in a long string of human rights violations inflicted on Palestinian civilians. For nearly six decades, Israeli security forces and military authorities have enforced the occupation of the Palestinian territories, including through restrictions on freedom of movement, arbitrary detention, torture, and extrajudicial killings. It is clear that existing human rights conditions on the use of American security assistance have not been meaningfully enforced. Enough is enough.

Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve peace, freedom, security, stability, and self-determination. Those aims will only be achieved when their inherent dignity and inalienable rights are at the center of U.S. policy in the region. Diplomacy is the answer, and as long as America provides constant funding for more war, peace will always remain out of reach.

Our vote should not be interpreted as opposition to initiatives such as the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act programs or others that foster people-to-people engagement, strengthen civil society, and advance the long-term prospects for a just and lasting peace. We remain committed to supporting these and similar programs while ensuring that U.S. taxpayer dollars advance peace, security, and American interests and values.”