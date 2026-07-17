Waikō brush fire burns two acres

Waikō Road fire. PC: (7.16.26) Maui Fire Department

A brush fire on Waikō Road near Manea Place in Wailuku burned about two acres of brush and grass on Thursday night. The fire was reported at around 7:54 p.m. on July 16, 2026.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire burning southwest of Waikō Road. Firefighters had to move concrete barriers to access the site.

Crews attacked the flanks of the fire and brought it under control by 8:15 p.m. The fire was fully extinguished at 9:30 p.m, with crews remaining on scene to perform mop-up operations.

No damages, injuries, or evacuations were reported, and no structures were threatened. Winds were blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Responding units included Engine 10, Mini 10, Tanker 10, Engine 1, Mini 1, Tanker 14, and a battalion chief.