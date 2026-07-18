AARP Hawaiʻi seeking nominations for 2026 Andrus Award for Community Service

The AARP Andrus Award is named after AARP founder Ethel Percy Andrus. PC: AARP Hawaiʻi

AARP Hawaiʻi is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Hawaiʻi volunteers 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich their communities.

The deadline to nominate an outstanding individual for AARP’s most prestigious volunteer award is September 1, 2026. AARP Hawaiʻi will donate $1,000 to the charity of the winner’s choice in their name.

“AARP Hawaiʻi is excited to shine a light on volunteers who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said Keali`i Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State Director.

Nominations will be evaluated based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers.

AARP Hawaiʻi Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.

Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.

AARP staff members are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

The online nomination form can be found here, and more information is available by clicking here.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. It’s named after AARP’s founder Ethel Percy Andrus, who once said: “It is only in the giving of oneself to others that we truly live.” Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.