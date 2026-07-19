Maui News

County DPR registration is Aug. 3-14 for Maui youth basketball league that starts this fall

July 19, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept registration forms, Aug. 3-14, 2026, for its Menehune Basketball League that begins this fall on Maui.

All boys and girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades may register for the youth league that runs from Sept. 1-Dec. 10, 2026, at various County gyms on the Valley Isle.

Registration is free, and all registered players will be placed on a team. Registration forms may be picked up at any DPR recreation office or by visiting www.mauicounty.gov/412 and clicking “Registration Form” under “2026 Menehune Basketball League.”

Applications must be received by the deadline to be eligible. 

For 2026 Menehune Basketball League information, contact the West District Recreation Office at (808) 270-4314 or Noa.K.Chung@co.maui.hi.us

For general information about DPR and County sports facilities, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu