Maui Housing Hui brings free Renterʻs Rights Training to the North Shore, July 26

Local tenants and landlords are invited to attend a Renterʻs Rights Training on Sunday, July 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. This free, community-centered event will provide residents with vital information about housing rights, strategies for addressing housing issues and resources for navigating landlord-tenant challenges.

The training will take place at Heritage Hall, 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia. Free dinner and childcare will be provided to make participation accessible for all community members.

“Knowing your rights is the first step to securing safe and stable housing,” said Maui Housing Hui leaders. “This training gives renters the tools they need to advocate for themselves and their families.”

Both tenants and landlords are encouraged to attend.