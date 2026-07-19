State set to expand free school meals for Hawaiʻi working families

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is expanding its free school meals program for the upcoming school year, making nearly 12,000 more public school students eligible.

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, students from households with incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level are now eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day under Act 139, according to a news release from the Hawai‘i Department of Education.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced it is implementing a school meal program. (Photo courtesy: Hawai‘i Department of Education)

“Every student deserves an equitable opportunity to excel, and that starts with ensuring their basic needs are met,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “With approximately 12,000 additional students now eligible for free school meals, this expansion strengthens our commitment to supporting Hawaiʻi’s working families while ensuring more students are nourished, focused and ready to learn.”

The expansion builds on the first phase of the law, implemented during the 2025-26 school year, which eliminated meal charges for students who qualified for reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program.

Signed into law by Gov. Josh Green in 2025, Act 139 was designed to better support ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households — families who earn too much to qualify for many assistance programs but still struggle to afford basic necessities due to Hawaiʻi’s high cost of living.

Assistant Superintendent Sean Tajima of the Office of Campus Operations said the expansion reflects the Department’s commitment to supporting both students and their families.

“It’s important that our kids are fed so they’re nourished and ready to learn. We understand that there are families who are struggling to make ends meet, so taking care of them to provide free meals for their kids is very important to us.”

Families may apply for free meal benefits at any time during the school year through EZMealApp.com.

Eligibility is based on household size and income in accordance with federal guidelines and the expanded state eligibility established under Act 139. Income guidelines and additional information are available at go.hidoe.us/FRPM. Families needing assistance with the application process should contact their child’s school directly.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Human Services has also increased the gross income limit for the A+ Program Subsidy to 300% of the Hawaiʻi federal poverty level so that families eligible for free meals would also be eligible for after-school subsidies. Families who previously exceeded the income eligibility limit may now qualify for the subsidy and are encouraged to visit the A+ Program website for more information.