Maui News

Utility work along Kula Highway to impact traffic July 20-22

July 19, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
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A Hawaiian Electric lineman. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric contractors are replacing three utility poles along Kula Highway between Pueo Drive and Lepelepe Place that will impact traffic on Monday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. No service interruption is expected.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the closure of the mauka (mountain) side lane on Kula Highway between Pueo Drive and Lepelepe Place. The work involves the installation of new poles using bucket trucks.

Flaggers will be onsite to redirect motorists, pedestrians and bike lane users, and safety signs will be posted. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect delays.

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