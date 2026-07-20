Maui Health and Mauliola Pharmacy partner to launch bedside prescription delivery service

Mauliola Pharmacy owner and CEO Cory Lehano and team members visited Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Ambulatory Care Services department in May to share information about the Meds to Beds program and answer questions during a team huddle.

Maui Health is proud to announce a new partnership with Mauliola Pharmacy to provide bedside prescription delivery services for patients being discharged from Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The partnership introduces two new programs designed to make the transition from hospital to home easier, safer, and more convenient for patients: Meds to ER and Meds to Beds.

Meds to ER provides discharge medications directly to patients leaving the Emergency Department, including after hours when community pharmacies may be closed. Meds to Beds delivers prescriptions to inpatient rooms before patients are discharged, allowing them to leave the hospital with medications already in hand.

Both programs include bedside medication counseling provided by Mauliola Pharmacy pharmacists to help patients understand how and when to take their medications. The service is provided at no additional charge beyond normal prescription copays or medication costs, if applicable, and is available to patients covered by most insurance plans.

“This partnership creates value for our patients in a thoughtful and deliberate way,” said Wade Ebersole, Interim CEO of Maui Health. “We want our patients to leave the hospital with the medication that they need so they can focus on healing and recovery. We are proud to work alongside Mauliola Pharmacy to better serve our community.”

Studies have shown that difficulty obtaining medications after discharge can contribute to medication non-adherence and increase the risk of readmission. By providing medications before patients leave the hospital, the program helps support continuity of care and better health outcomes.

For patients and families, the service also offers peace of mind during a busy, often stressful transition home after a hospital visit.

“Mauliola Pharmacy was built on the belief that a pharmacy can be so much more than a place to fill prescriptions — it can be a true partner in community health,” said Cory Lehano, PharmD, CDCES, Owner and CEO of Mauliola Pharmacy. “This partnership with Maui Health is a reflection of that commitment. Our goal is to make medications more accessible while ensuring patients receive the education and support they need to stay healthy, especially after being in the hospital.”

For Maui Health, partnerships like this one are central to fulfilling its vision as the trusted partner in enriching the health of the communities it serves. By working with local organizations that share its commitment to patient-centered, culturally grounded care, Maui Health continues to expand services that improve the patient experience and strengthen community care.

Mauliola Pharmacy is a locally owned organization known for its patient-centered pharmacy care and broader community wellness efforts through affiliated initiatives, including Nohona Health. By integrating traditional Native Hawaiian values with innovative Western medicine, Mauliola Pharmacy aims to motivate and empower Maui’s community members with the tools they need to improve their mental and physical health.

For more information, visit Maui Health at mauihealth.org.