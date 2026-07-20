Maui News

Maui Job Corps announces new outreach specialist for Maui County

July 20, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
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Sophia Gonzales, new outreach specialist for Maui Job Corps. Courtesy photo

Sophia Gonzales has joined the Maui Job Corps Ohana as its new outreach specialist for Maui County, the agency announced.

Now working at the Job Corps’ Makawao campus, Gonzales is originally from Washington State.

She is “passionate about making a difference in people’s lives, building meaningful connections, and putting a few more smiles on people’s faces along the way,” the agency said.

Gonzales graduated from Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. She was also a Discover Host at the university where she focused on admissions.

Gonzales “believes that experience taught her the importance of building relationships, creating meaningful experiences, and being a supportive resource during important life decisions.”

Gonzales is available to do presentations at community and youth functions. She hosts regular tours at the Makawao campus. She can be reached at 808-579-6506 or Gonzales.Sophia@jobcorps.org.

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