Maui Surf Forecast for July 21, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 05:57 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 01:39 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:07 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 02:03 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf observations continue to show advisory level surf affecting south facing shores today. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon, during which time the swell is expected to hold and keep surf at lower-end advisory levels. This swell will then slowly fade during the middle of the week. A new long-period south swell arrives Tuesday night, builds on Wednesday, and peaks on Thursday, keeping surf elevated above the summertime average through the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain slightly below seasonal levels today through Wednesday as the trades ease upstream of the islands. East shore surf should then build back close to seasonal levels late this week and through the weekend as stronger trades return over and upstream on the islands. Additionally, swell generated by former tropical cyclone Elida may give a slight boost to east shore surf during the middle of the week. This weekend, larger surf for east shores generated by Tropical Storm Fausto is possible.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.