Maui News

Overnight road work planned at intersection of Kamehameha Ave. and Wākea Ave. in Kahului

July 20, 2026, 4:48 PM HST
* Updated July 20, 5:14 PM
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Intersection of Wākea and Kamehameha avenues. File PC: County of Maui

HI-Built, LLC will conduct road work in conjunction with the County of Maui Department of Public Works from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Work will commence at the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Wākea Avenue in Kahului.

Work involves the removal of old street lights and the installation and programming of new ones.  Preparation work is also planned on the road shoulders in preparation to re-pave the intersection at a later date.  

Motorists should prepare to stop during the work period. HI-Built thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding.

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