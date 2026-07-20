Requests for proposals issued for $8 million Hoʻōla ʻĀina Green Fee projects

An aeʻo (Hawaiian stilt) wades through wetland habitat at Hāmākua Marsh in Kailua, Oʻahu. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Funding for approximately $8 million in community projects is now available through the Green Fee, the landmark climate impact fee established in 2025 to support Hawaiʻi’s environmental stewardship, hazard mitigation, sustainable tourism and economic sustainability.

Applicants are invited to respond to the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife request for proposals titled: Hoʻōla ʻĀina (healing land).

“This is a great opportunity for people to get on the landscape and help restore ʻāina,” said Fish and Wildlife Watershed Planner Jon Brito. “Protecting and restoring our natural areas is an all-hands-on-deck activity in Hawaiʻi, and we’re excited to support these partnerships.”

A conservation worker plants native trees in an effort to restore mauna forests, an important source of fresh water in Hawaiʻi. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

During the 2026 legislative session, funds were assigned to multiple programs within the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Fish and Wildlife Division’s request for proposals is specific to community-based projects in forests, watersheds, wetlands, anchialine pools and riparian areas. Activities can include native ecosystem restoration, watershed protection, invasive species management, wetland restoration or other projects that support climate resilience. Projects should create measurable, on-the-ground benefits while strengthening the relationship between people and ʻāina.

Announcements of additional Green Fee funding opportunities pertaining to projects under the purview of the the department’s Division of Aquatic Resources will be forthcoming.

Proposals for consideration by the Fish and Wildlife Division are due Aug. 17. The full Hoʻōla ʻĀina RFP and application information can be found here.