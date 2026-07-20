Standup paddle boarder rescued off Keālia boardwalk

Ocean Safety crews rescued a standup paddle boarder offshore of the Keālia Pond boardwalk on Sunday. The incident was reported at 8:32 a.m. on July 19, 2026.

Fire officials say the 42-year-old Kīhei woman was on an inflatable board and was being blown away from shore. Emergency responders on a Jet Ski rescued her about a half-mile offshore and brought her to land, where she was evaluated by firefighters.

Conditions on scene included seas of 1-3 feet and winds blowing at 5-10 mph from the NE. Crews concluded response at 9:07 a.m.

Responding units included Engine 6 and Jetski 6.