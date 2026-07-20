Texas woman reported missing, last seen Saturday at friend’s Haʻikū home

Nina Sofia Mohr

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Nina Sofia Mohr, 45, of Texas.

Mohr was reported missing by a concerned family member on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Mohr was last seen on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at her friend’s Haʻikū residence at approximately 7 p.m. Her friend contacted Mohr’s family after discovering she was not at the residence, and her cell phone was left behind. Mohr does not have a vehicle.

Mohr is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150-160 pounds. She has brown hair, usually worn in a bun, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or tank top with “MAUI” on it, with tan/brown colored shorts. She is not currently wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mohr is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-018656.