Maui News

Visitor to Maui airlifted after suffering an injury during a fall at Pipiwai Trail in East Maui

July 20, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
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Pīpīwai Trail. PC: Haleakalā National Park

A 62-year-old visitor was airlifted to safety after suffering injuries in a fall while hiking on the Pipiwai Trail in the Kīpahulu area of East Maui on Friday afternoon. The mountain rescue incident was reported at 3:33 p.m. on July 17.

Firefighters responded to the report of a female hiker who had fallen and was injured. Rescue 10 firefighters aboard Air 1 located the woman and her hiking party. They were able to package the victim and lift her aboard Air 1. The woman was then transferred to EMS, before being handed off to an air ambulance for transport to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Responding units included: Engine 7, Mini 7, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, and Emergency Medical Services personnel. Crews concluded response at 5:40 p.m.

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