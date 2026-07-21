Camp for Cancer Recovery registrations open through July 25 at Camp Olowalu

Maui Cancer Resources is accepting registrations through July 25 for its first Camp for Cancer Recovery, a free weekend retreat for adults currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The retreat will take place Aug. 7-9 at Camp Olowalu and is open to Maui County residents on the cancer journey, according to Maui Cancer Resources.

The glamping-style program will house participants in cabins and include meals prepared by a chef, ukulele lessons, an art therapy session called Art for the Soul, guided journaling and a “Camp Glam” dinner, the nonprofit said. Evenings will feature campfire gatherings with live music from a local artist.

The camp is designed to offer connection, encouragement and wellness activities alongside others who understand the experience of cancer treatment, according to organizers.

Mary Dungans, vice president and treasurer of Maui Cancer Resources, said the nonprofit has six spots remaining for the retreat and is seeking to fill them before registration closes.

The program is funded through community grants and donor support, the organization said.

Those interested in registering can visit MauiCancerResources.org or call 808-866-6155.